Polly Waffle to return to Aussie supermarket shelves

The iconic Polly Waffle bar will return to Australian supermarket shelves after the brand was acquired by a South Australian confectionery company.

Robern Menz, the company that last year revived the Violet Crumble, will take ownership of the brand, trademark and famous recipe under an agreement with food production giant Nestle.

The Polly Waffle was created in Melbourne in 1947 and later manufactured by Nestle until it was discontinued in 2009.

Robern Menz will now undertake a project to recreate the bar and assess whether it will be viable to base production in Adelaide.

Chief executive Phil Sims said there had been strong public support for the Polly Waffle’s revival.

“There are kids and even young adults out there who don’t really know what a Polly Waffle is and haven’t tasted it before,” he said.

He tells Ross Greenwood people are “passionate” about bringing the chocolate bar back.

