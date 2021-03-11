3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Store owner says ‘ludicrous’ pop-up..

Store owner says ‘ludicrous’ pop-up bike lanes are destroying her business

5 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Article image for Store owner says ‘ludicrous’ pop-up bike lanes are destroying her business

Pop-up bike lanes are causing havoc in Fairfield.

Kimberley Brodie, co-owner of Melbourne Lacework on Heidelberg road, told Neil Mitchell the lanes are costing her business.

“We have no parking,” she said.

“We have customers walking blocks to get to our building … last month alone we were about 66 per cent down in our sales.”

Ms Brodie said COVID-19 played no part in their sales being down.

“We have been here for so long,” she told Neil Mitchell.

“If it stays in its current state, yes we will have no choice but to move our businesses.”

Press PLAY for more

Neil Mitchell
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332