Store owner says ‘ludicrous’ pop-up bike lanes are destroying her business

Pop-up bike lanes are causing havoc in Fairfield.

Kimberley Brodie, co-owner of Melbourne Lacework on Heidelberg road, told Neil Mitchell the lanes are costing her business.

“We have no parking,” she said.

“We have customers walking blocks to get to our building … last month alone we were about 66 per cent down in our sales.”

Ms Brodie said COVID-19 played no part in their sales being down.

“We have been here for so long,” she told Neil Mitchell.

“If it stays in its current state, yes we will have no choice but to move our businesses.”

