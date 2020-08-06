Popular blood pressure drug increases risk of developing skin cancer

One of the most commonly prescribed high blood pressure drugs has been shown to increase a person’s risk of developing skin cancer.

Hydrochlorothiazide is prescribed to more than 800,000 people across Australia.

A UNSW Sydney study found the drug doubles the risk of developing lip cancer, and increases the likelihood of developing malignant melanoma by 20 per cent.

But pharmaco-epidemiologist from UNSW, Dr Benjamin Daniels, says those taking the drug should not stop taking it because of the findings.

“You absolutely do not want to stop taking the medicine,” he told Ross and Russel.

“Talk with your doctor.

“These are risks that can be mitigated … by sun safe behaviours.”

