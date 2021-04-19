3AW
Popular children’s author responds to concerns kids books have become ‘too preachy’

2 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Article image for Popular children’s author responds to concerns kids books have become ‘too preachy’

There are concerns that children’s books are becoming too preachy, dull and boring.

Andy Griffiths, one of Australia’s most successful authors, told Neil Mitchell all children are different in terms of what books interest them.

“I think it is an easy mistake to characterise all children in one way, to say all children just want fun and silliness,” he said.

“I think there is a place for all of these books.

“You ultimately let the child decide what they would like to read… that is the doorway for them.”

Press PLAY to hear why a balance diet of books is good for any child and what authors try to achieve.

 

 

 

