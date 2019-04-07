Popular Gippsland café forced to close due to relentless ‘threats and abuse’ from vegan activists

A popular Gippsland café has shut down, saying it’s been forced to close its doors due to unrelenting threats and harassment from “abusive vegan activists”.

Owners of The Gippy Goat Café announced the news on social media at the weekend.

John and Penny Gommans said they no longer had “the heart to continue” and “for the sake of our health and safety and that of our families and staff” would shut down.

“The worst part about these groups is that they lie incessantly,” John Gommans told Neil Mitchell.

“They lie to the courts, they lie about their actions.

“They present themselves as caring for people and animals and it’s just not true what they say.

“They’re very selective and if you look at the pool of gullible followers they have, they’re definitely just about indoctrinating young people.”

They said their farm would continue to run but would no longer be open to the public.

