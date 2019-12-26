Popular hot sauce recalled due to fears of ‘exploding’ bottles

A popular brand of hot sauce is being recalled over fears the bottle could “explode” when opened.

People who have purchased Sriracha Hot Chili Sauce are being told not to open any bottle that feels bloated and to return the product to the place of purchase for a full refund.

All 500mL (17oz) and 830mL (28oz) sauces sold in plastic bottles with a best before date before March 2021 are subject to the recall.

The hot chili sauce, which originates from Thailand, is made from a paste of chilli peppers, distilled vinegar, garlic, sugar, and salt.

The sauce was last month recalled in the United States and Europe due to the same problem, with fears the spicy substance could get into the eyes of those who opened the bottle.