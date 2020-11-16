Popular Melbourne pub up for sale

RUMOUR CONFIRMED

The Emerald Hotel is for sale.

The popular South Melbourne pub has become a favourite for horse racing and sports fans over the years.

Many Melbourne Cup wins have been celebrated by jockeys, trainers and owners at the Clarendon Street venue.

Even a horse, 1992 Melbourne Cup winner Subzero, has had a drink at the bar!

The pub has been run by the Lewis family for more than 30 years.

It’s reported the site of the pub has attracted early interest of about $6 million.