Star racehorse fails prohibited substance test

One of Australia’s most popular racehorses has failed a prohibited substance test.

Alligator Blood, which has won 10 of his 12 races, returned an “irregular” reading following a test in Queensland in January.

The prohibited substance was altrenogest, which is known commercially as Regumate, which has in the past been commonly used to control the reproductive cycle of mares.

It is banned in colts and geldings.

Alligator Blood, who is trained by David Vandyke, recently won the Australian Guineas at Flemington and ran 10th in the All Star Mile at Caulfield after starting the race as favourite.