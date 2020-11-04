Popular Victorian beachside campgrounds to remain closed until February

RUMOUR CONFIRMED

Thousands of campers will be forced to make other arrangements this summer.

Camping on the Mornington Peninsula foreshore has been declared off limits until at least February.

Every foreshore camping site between Dromana and Sorrento is impacted.

Anyone who had a booking has been informed by email.

In the email informing those with bookings, the Mornington Peninsula Shire council said the transmission risk from people having to use the shared toilet and shower amenity blocks was a “major concern” informing the decision.

However, Chair of the Mornington Peninsula Regional Tourism Board, Tracey Cooper, says there is still time to get the decision reversed.

“If we can get a meaningful understanding about the sort of density quotas… we will try and get people down onto the foreshore,” she told Neil Mitchell on 3AW Mornings.

Ms Cooper says up to 30,000 people travel to the peninsula over summer, worth up to a billion dollars to the region.

“It’s about 10,000 jobs, 2000 businesses… Our council say it’s one of the most important employers in the region,” she said.

“It’s gutting to think that we’re going to have a summer without those people there”.

