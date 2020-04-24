Porsche driver accused of filming, taunting dying police officer

Shocking details have emerged in court about the alleged actions of Porsche driver Richard Pusey directly after a truck crash killed four police officers on the Eastern Freeway this week.

Pusey, 41, is accused of speeding under the influence of drugs, prompting the officers to pull him over before the truck collided with them.

It’s alleged Pusey then fled the scene of the accident.

But police levelled more horrifying allegations against Pusey in court this morning, including claims that he taunted one of the dying police officers before running away.

Police claimed in court that Pusey filmed one of the killed officers while she was calling for help, and that Pusey was heard to be saying “All I wanted to do was go home and eat my sushi and now you have f—– my f—— car”.

Pusey did not apply for bail.

Nine News reporter Lana Murphy told Neil Mitchell homicide detectives in court were holding back tears as that new information was read out.

