Porsche driver Pusey charged with new offences

The driver of the Porsche involved in the Eastern Freeway crash that killed four police officers is facing further charges.

The officers died when a truck smashed in their cars, which had been parked to book and drug-test Richard Pusey for driving at high speeds.

In allegations that have disgusted the public, Pusey is accused of then taunting at least one of the dying officers while filming them, before running from the scene.

He was already in custody on charges including failure to render assistance.

But it has today been revealed Pusey, 41, has been slapped with two more charges: committing an act outraging public decency, and behaving in an indecent or offensive manner.

Pusey is currently remanded in custody and is next expected to face Melbourne Magistrates Court on June 25.