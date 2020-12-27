3AW
Porsche driver Richard Pusey charged over Sunday night roof-top incident

15 hours ago
Richard Pusey has been charged with several offences including false imprisonment and making threats to kill following a roof-top standoff with police on Sunday night.

Pusey, who is awaiting trial on a number of driving charges and accused of filming a dying police officer on the Eastern Freeway in April, was granted bail in October under strict conditions.

Police were called to a disturbance at his home about 11.30pm on Sunday night amid reports of people yelling and windows being smashed.

Officers from the Critical Incident Response Team forced entry to the home where they found Pusey on the roof.

After some negotiation, the 42-year-old surrendered without incident.

He was taken to hospital for assessment.

He has since been charged with making threats to kill, false imprisonment, conduct endangering person, common law assault, contravening a conduct condition of bail, committing an indictable offence while on bail and using a telecommunication service to harass.

