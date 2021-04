A Porsche has veered off the road and collided with a tree, bringing it down across the road at Eltham.

Caller Anthony told Neil Mitchell the crash happened near the Fitzsimons Lane roundabout just before 11.30am.

“There’s been a fairly bad accident,” he told Neil Mitchell.

“A Porsche … has smashed into a tree, knocked the tree down onto the road.”

Bystanders stopped to help the driver.

