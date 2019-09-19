Port Fairy death: Woman arrested over grim discovery at caravan park

Police are investigating the discoveries of two bodies within 24 hours in Victoria.

In the first incident, a woman, 64, from Airport West was found dead in a park at Avondale Heights shortly before 6pm on Thursday.

Her body was found on North Road near an aged care facility.

It’s still not known exactly how she died, with police saying they’re waiting for the results of a post mortem.

Meanwhile at Port Fairy, a man’s body was found at a caravan park about 2.30am.

He couldn’t be revived by emergency services and died at the scene.

A woman has been arrested and will be questioned by homicide squad detectives.

It’s believed the pair knew each other.