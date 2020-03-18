Port Fairy supermarket owner’s act of kindness amid coronavirus panic

A Victorian supermarket owner has gone above and beyond to ensure his customers have essential supplies as panic buyers strip shelves.

Colin Cleary, owner of IGA Port Fairy, has been handing out paper bags of toilet paper to his customers free of charge.

It all started on Monday, when a distraught woman came into the shop looking for toilet paper.

“A little old lady was nearly in tears because she didn’t have any toilet paper and at that particular time I didn’t have any either, except in my toilet, still in the packaging,” he told 3AW’s Ross and John.

“I went out and grabbed some out of the toilet and put three single rolls in a paper bag and gave them to her.”

When the supermarket received its next shipment of toilet paper, Mr Cleary broke up large packs and began offering customers three rolls at a time.

“The response was unbelievable,” he said.

“It’s been a big hit with the customers and the good thing about it is when I offer them to any person that comes into the shop a lot of people think about it and go ‘oh no, I’m good for a couple of days. Give it to someone who needs it a bit more than me’.”

Image (background): Google Maps