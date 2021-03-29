3AW
Port Melbourne Football Club icon returns for his 72nd consecutive year

6 hours ago
The Rumour File
RUMOUR CONFIRMED

A beloved Melbourne football club icon has returned this year for his 72nd consecutive year.

Henry ‘Pug’ Tucker has been either a player or a trainer at Port Melbourne Football Club every year since 1949.

Now, aged 90, he has returned for another season as a trainer.

Ross and Russel asked him who the best player he’s ever seen come through the club was.

“Frankie Johnson was the best player I’ve ever played with,” he said.

Press PLAY below for more.

