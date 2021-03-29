Port Melbourne Football Club icon returns for his 72nd consecutive year

RUMOUR CONFIRMED

A beloved Melbourne football club icon has returned this year for his 72nd consecutive year.

Henry ‘Pug’ Tucker has been either a player or a trainer at Port Melbourne Football Club every year since 1949.

Now, aged 90, he has returned for another season as a trainer.

Ross and Russel asked him who the best player he’s ever seen come through the club was.

“Frankie Johnson was the best player I’ve ever played with,” he said.

