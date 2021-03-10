Port Phillip Prison sent into lockdown after inmates bash guard
Port Phillip Prison was sent into lockdown after inmates bashed a guard last night.
Neil Mitchell understands three offenders attacked a prison officer.
The guard is in a stable condition in hospital following the assault.
The facility at Truganina was placed into lockdown following the incident.
Paramedics were called around a 6.15pm, taking the man to hospital with upper body injuries.
