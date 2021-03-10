3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Port Phillip Prison sent into lockdown after inmates bash guard

6 hours ago
red hot tip confirmed
Red Hot Tip Confirmed
Article image for Port Phillip Prison sent into lockdown after inmates bash guard

RED HOT TIP CONFIRMED

Port Phillip Prison was sent into lockdown after inmates bashed a guard last night.

Neil Mitchell understands three offenders attacked a prison officer.

The guard is in a stable condition in hospital following the assault.

The facility at Truganina was placed into lockdown following the incident.

Paramedics were called around a 6.15pm, taking the man to hospital with upper body injuries.

Press PLAY below for more.

red hot tip confirmed
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332