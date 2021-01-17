3AW
Australian Open rocked by positive COVID-19 result on a third tournament flight

3 hours ago
Article image for Australian Open rocked by positive COVID-19 result on a third tournament flight

The number of Australian Open players in hard lockdown has grown to 72.

It comes as a passenger, believed to be a broadcaster, on a third charter flight for the tournament tested positive to COVID-19. A total of five people on-board tournament charter flights have now tested positive to the virus.

The passenger arrived on Qatar Airways flight QR7485 from Doha, which landed at 5.30am on Saturday.

The 57 other passengers on the flight have all been put into 14-day lockdown.

It takes the total number of players in hard quarantine and unable to leave their hotel rooms to practice to 72.

Australian Open director Craig Tiley says the tournament will still go ahead as planned on February 8.

Image: Asanka Ratnayake / Getty

 

 

