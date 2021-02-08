3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Post-panic buying: Why many Australian..

Post-panic buying: Why many Australian grown canned products are still in short supply

11 hours ago
Tom Elliott
Article image for Post-panic buying: Why many Australian grown canned products are still in short supply

Australians cleared supermarket shelves with panic buying at the height of the pandemic, but many Australian grown canned products are still in short supply.

Chief executive of SPC, Robert Giles, says there’s “continued high demand” for canned fruit, including tomatoes.

He doesn’t believe people are stockpiling canned goods.

“Every time we see a bit of an outbreak again and the panic buying happens again there is a bit of a blip, but we don’t see it drop off afterwards so it leads us to believe people are consuming it,” he told Tom Elliott.

“I think that’s because people are staying at home and they’re also looking for Australian produce.”

But supply of many products is set to return to normal very soon.

“We’ve been waiting for this season and we’re pleased to say apricots are back, picked and on their way to supermarkets,” Mr Giles said.

“Our first crop of tomatoes started today.”

Press PLAY below for more.

Tom Elliott
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332