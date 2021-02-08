Post-panic buying: Why many Australian grown canned products are still in short supply

Australians cleared supermarket shelves with panic buying at the height of the pandemic, but many Australian grown canned products are still in short supply.

Chief executive of SPC, Robert Giles, says there’s “continued high demand” for canned fruit, including tomatoes.

He doesn’t believe people are stockpiling canned goods.

“Every time we see a bit of an outbreak again and the panic buying happens again there is a bit of a blip, but we don’t see it drop off afterwards so it leads us to believe people are consuming it,” he told Tom Elliott.

“I think that’s because people are staying at home and they’re also looking for Australian produce.”

But supply of many products is set to return to normal very soon.

“We’ve been waiting for this season and we’re pleased to say apricots are back, picked and on their way to supermarkets,” Mr Giles said.

“Our first crop of tomatoes started today.”

