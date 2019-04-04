Posters featuring Josh Frydenberg vandalised with offensive graffiti

Political posters promoting Liberal MP Josh Frydenberg ahead of the election have been vandalised with Anti-Semitic graffiti.

The federal treasurer is Jewish.

Sophie rang in upset on Thursday, telling Tom Elliott she’d spotted a “Hitler moustache” on Auburn Road.

It led others to call in, saying they’d spotted others.

“I’m Jewish, so I know what that means and it really upset me, especially because he is Jewish, too,” she said.

Josh Frydenberg sent 3AW Drive the following statement;

“Regardless of one’s political persuasion, vandalism is unacceptable.”

“It’s one thing for these cowards to graffiti a sign, but it’s another thing altogether to invoke the horrors of the Holocaust and the evils of Hitler and the Nazis.”

“These people should be ashamed of themselves.”

