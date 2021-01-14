‘PR disaster’: Tennis Australia facing public backlash

Australian Open organisers are facing a public backlash for allowing an American player who tested positive for COVID-19 to board a chartered flight bound for Melbourne.

29-year-old Tennys Sandgren tweeted this afternoon he had tested positive as recently as Monday, however Tennis Australia say he is “shedding” the virus and is no longer infectious.

Senior Lecturer in Sports Media and Sports Business at Holmesglen Institute Dr Sam Duncan says the government and Tennis Australia will only be able to win over the public once the tournament is over.

“They’ve already got some in their corner who want tennis, who think that it’s going to be great,” he told Heidi Murphy on 3AW Drive.

“This is not something they can prove until after the event until everything has gone to plan.

“The proof will be in the pudding.”

Photo by Fred Lee/Getty Images