3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • ‘PR disaster’: Tennis Australia facing..

‘PR disaster’: Tennis Australia facing public backlash

4 hours ago
3AW Drive
Article image for ‘PR disaster’: Tennis Australia facing public backlash

Australian Open organisers are facing a public backlash for allowing an American player who tested positive for COVID-19 to board a chartered flight bound for Melbourne.

29-year-old Tennys Sandgren tweeted this afternoon he had tested positive as recently as Monday, however Tennis Australia say he is “shedding” the virus and is no longer infectious.

Senior Lecturer in Sports Media and Sports Business at Holmesglen Institute Dr Sam Duncan says the government and Tennis Australia will only be able to win over the public once the tournament is over.

“They’ve already got some in their corner who want tennis, who think that it’s going to be great,” he told Heidi Murphy on 3AW Drive.

“This is not something they can prove until after the event until everything has gone to plan.

“The proof will be in the pudding.”

Click PLAY to hear more below

Photo by Fred Lee/Getty Images

3AW Drive
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332