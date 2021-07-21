3AW
  Prahran Market closed for cleaning..

Prahran Market closed for cleaning as 17 new exposure sites identified

1 hour ago
CORONAVIRUS LATEST
Article image for Prahran Market closed for cleaning as 17 new exposure sites identified

There were 17 new COVID-19 exposure sites added to the Department of Health’s list overnight.

The Prahran Market has been closed for deep cleaning today after it was visited by COVID-positive person.

The market is not on the official health department list yet, but Prahran Market management has posted a message confirming they’ve been declared a Tier 1 exposure site between 9.40am and 11.15am on Saturday, July 17.

All staff have been told to get tested and quarantine for 14 days.

Only six of the 17 new exposure sites listed overnight are Tier 1 sites.

The Tier 1 locations added overnight:

  • New Star Nails – Roxburgh Village on July 14 between 4.10pm and 6pm
  • Sunburyt Square Medical Centre on July 19 between 6pm and 8.30pm
  • Yarra Trams – Route 109 (Glenferrie Rd & Cotham Rd, Stop 36 to, Narrak Rd and Whitehorse Rd, Stop 51) on July 15 between3.20pm and 3.38pm
  • TK Maxx Craigieburn on July 15 between 3.15pm and 4.40pm
  • BWS Caulfield North on July 15 between 3.25pm and 3.50pm

SEE THE FULL LIST OF EXPOSURE SITES HERE

Image: Google Maps

 

News
