Prahran nightclub shooting: Police investigating links to motorcycle gangs

Police are reportedly investigating outlaw motorcycle gang extortion attempts after the Sunday morning shooting at Love Machine nightclub in Prahran.

37-year-old security guard Aaron Khalid Osmani was killed, and one of his colleages is fighting for life, after the drive by shooting at 3am on Sunday.

The Age has reported today that two motorcycle gangs have been linked to the nightclub.

One gang have been regularly attending the club and terrorising patrons and staff.

“They’re storming through the front door. They’ll menace patrons, threatening staff, and then they’ll basically just drink for free,” Cameron Houston, Senior Crime Reporter at The Age, told 3AW Breakfast.

The nightclub owners have reportedly changed security guards in recent weeks in an attempt attempted to stop bikies from entering.

Mr Houston said that a second motorcycle gang was asked to intervene in the dispute, and that gang is now demanding payment for their services.

The vehicle involved in the shooting, a stolen black Porsche, was found torched in Wollert at around 5am on Sunday.

Two other people, another security guard and a patron, have been treated for non-life threatening injuries sustained in the shooting.

