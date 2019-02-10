“Prankster” laces birthday cake with marijuana, leaving several people in hospital

A family birthday party has gone awry after guests unknowingly consumed a marijuana-laced cake.

The incident, which happened last weekend, has been described as a “prank” by one of the family members, who thought he’d “liven up” the party.

Anne – not her real name – told Neil Mitchell she was among those who had a slice of what she thought was a harmless birthday cake.

“But it turns out the chocolate chunks contained marijuana,” she said.

“Within three hours myself and four other family members (some aged in their 80s) were hospitalised.”

