A pregnant Melbourne woman stuck in Guatemala says she’s got no idea how she’s going to get back home to Australia.

Leanne Campion told 3AW the borders, airport included, were shut with just a few hours’ notice due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus.

She is in Antigua with her partner, but has been told by doctors both locally and in Australia to return as soon as she can.

“The medical system does struggle here, it’s certainly nothing on par with what we have in Australia,” Ms Campion said.

“That’s one of my biggest concerns.

“If I did have to stay and have the baby here, it may not get the care it would at home.

“My pregnancy has also been deemed a high-risk pregnancy, so my doctors here and also in Australia have recommended I come home, sooner rather than later.”

