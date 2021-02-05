3AW
  Home
  News
  • Pregnant mother killed in head-on..

Pregnant mother killed in head-on smash at Pakenham South

36 mins ago
Article image for Pregnant mother killed in head-on smash at Pakenham South

A pregnant mother has been killed in a head-on smash at Pakenham South.

The 34-year-old mother was driving her two young sons to kindergarten when they were struck by an out-of-control ute on Thursday morning.

She was flown to hospital but couldn’t be saved.

She was due to give birth to her third child in less than a month.

The woman’s two sons escaped from the crash relatively unscathed.

Police believe the driver of the white ute suffered a medical episode.

