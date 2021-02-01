3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Premier announces plan to extend..

Premier announces plan to extend state of emergency until December

6 hours ago
3AW News
Article image for Premier announces plan to extend state of emergency until December

As Victoria records a 27th consecutive day without a new locally acquired COVID-19 case, Premier Daniel Andrews has announced a plan to extend the state’s state of emergency and the next phase of relaxation of office worker caps.

From midnight Sunday, both public and private sector offices will be able to return to 75 per cent of usual capacity.

Presently, private sector offices are capped at 50 per cent of usual capacity, while public sector offices are at 25 per cent capacity.

Announcing the changes, Mr Andrews stressed that “we can’t go to a situation where there are no rules”.

Mr Andrews also revealed a bill will be put to Parliament today to extend the state of emergency until December 15.

Announcing the plan to extend the state of emergency, the Premier said it’s vital to ensuring Australia can continue to receive returned travellers.

“The sorts of rules that the state of emergency underpins is the order for someone to isolate for 14 days, is the order that hotel quarantine is mandatory, wearing facemasks in certain settings, all of those commonsense things,” he said.

“Without a state of emergency the CHO simply has no power to be able to compel people to isolate in a hotel.

“We wouldn’t want a situation where, because we didn’t have a legal framework, we had to stop receiving returning Aussies wanting to come home.”

3AW News
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332