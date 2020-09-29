Premier clarifies what is and is not allowed under Melbourne’s eased restrictions

Premier Daniel Andrews has clarified what is and is not allowed in Melbourne under the second step of the state’s reopening plan.

At today’s COVID-19 press conference, Mr Andrews provided follow ups on unclear or disputed COVID-19 restrictions which have been raised frequently.

“This s one of those lists that’s been compiled because of a whole lot of different queries,” he said.

WHAT’S BEEN CLARIFIED:

LEARNER DRIVERS: Permitted to drive with a parent, but only if leaving home for one of the four permitted reasons.

WEDDINGS: Guests can travel outside of their 5km radius to attend a wedding, but may not move between metropolitan Melbourne and regional Victoria for a wedding. Celebrants can move between metropolitan Melbourne and regional Victoria for work.

CHILDCARE: Travel across the metropolitan Melbourne border is permitted for childcare purposes, but while in regional Victoria, Melburnians must still abide by Melbourne’s stricter Step 2 restrictions.

DOG GROOMERS: Melbourne groomers may only operate in retail sites, not from home. Groomers in regional Victoria may operate from home.

PAINTERS: Only permitted to work at occupied properties for emergency repairs. No interior design and no renovations allowed if the property is occupied.

APARTMENT COMPLEX POOLS: All pools indoor or outdoor at residential premises are closed. Only outdoor pools at non-residential premises can open.

CRICKET NETS: Can be used in public spaces as long as they do not require facilities beyond the nets themselves.

Press PLAY below for the Premier’s comments.