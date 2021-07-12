3AW
  News
  • Premier reveals a new COVID-19..

Premier reveals a new COVID-19 case and makes an interesting prediction about Melbourne’s CBD

2 hours ago
Article image for Premier reveals a new COVID-19 case and makes an interesting prediction about Melbourne’s CBD

Another member of a Victorian family who travelled home after visiting a red zone in NSW has tested positive to COVID-19.

Premier Daniel Andrews revealed the case during an in studio interview with Ross and Russel.

The Victorian Health Department has confirmed there were three cases yesterday — two locally-acquired and one interstate acquired — who are all from the same family and have been isolating since arriving in Victoria.

Mr Andrews urged Victorians to get vaccinated so the state can move to a “new world” where lockdowns are no longer needed.

“People need, when they become eligible, to go and get these vaccines. They’re safe, they work and they’re our way out,” he said.

But the Premier acknowledged the state will be forever changed as a result of the pandemic.

He doesn’t think CBD offices will ever return to 100 per cent capacity.

“I think the notion of having 100 per cent of people with their feet under desks in offices in the centre of Melbourne, or even in the suburbs, I don’t think that’s happening,” he said.

“So we have to look at new and different ways to attract people into the city.”

Press PLAY below to watch the interview in full

Press PLAY below to hear the full in studio interview

