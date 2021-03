Premier Daniel Andrews has been taken to hospital after a fall at home while getting ready for work.

He has not suffered head injuries.

He has been taken to hospital for x-rays as a precaution.

Mr Andrews did not attend a scheduled press conference scheduled this morning.

Deputy Premier James Merlino, who acted in his place, described the Premier’s fall as “nasty”.

Image: Getty / Asanka Ratnayake