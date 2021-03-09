3AW
Premier Daniel Andrews in intensive care after ‘nasty’ fall

2 hours ago
3AW News
Premier Daniel Andrews is in intensive care after a fall on wet stairs at home this morning.

Mr Andrews was taken to hospital where a CT scan revealed he has several broken ribs and vertebrae damage.

In a statement, Mr Andrews said he was “extremely grateful” to the paramedics who cared for him.

The Premier did not attend a scheduled press conference this morning.

Deputy Premier James Merlino, who acted in his place, described the Premier’s fall as “nasty”.

Mr Merlino will serve as Acting Premier until Mr Andrews returns.

Press PLAY below for more

Image: Getty / Asanka Ratnayake 

