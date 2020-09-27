LOCKDOWN EASING: What changes in Melbourne from 11.59pm

Premier Daniel Andrews has announced the next step in Victoria’s reopening roadmap as COVID-19 cases fall.

From 5am tomorrow, Melbourne’s curfew will be lifted.

Dates for future steps on the reopening roadmap will no longer be fixed, with easing to be based solely on case numbers.

Mr Andrews says Melbourne is “at least a week ahead of schedule”.

“We believe that we will be able to take … the next step … on the 19th of October,” he said.

The fine for illegal gatherings, both indoor and outdoor, will be lifted from $1652 to almost $5000.

Face shields, scarfs and bandanas are no longer considered appropriate face coverings. A fitted face mask covering the nose and mouth is now the only permitted face covering. There will be a one week grace period before this change comes into effect.

The Premier has announced a return to onsite learning for Melbourne students.

VCE and VCAL students in Melbourne will return onsite for assessments from October 5.

Metropolitan Melbourne students in prep to grade six students, special school students, and VCE and VCAL students, will return to onsite learning in the week beginning on October 12.

WHAT CHANGES IN MELBOURNE FROM 11.59PM

CURFEW: No curfew from 5am on September 28.

CHILDCARE: Childcare re-opens for all children from tomorrow. No permit required. One child-minder allowed per household for in-home childcare.

PUBLIC GATHERINGS: A household or a limit of no more than five people from two houses may gather in public outdoor spaces.

SHOPPING: One person per household per day limit lifted.

HOSPITALS AND CARE FACILITIES: One visitor per day for a maximum of two hours. For under 18s two parents or carers can visit with no time limits.

DENTAL: Non urgent services will be allowed.

WORKPLACES: Another 127,000 workers will return in various industries with COVID-safe plans in place.

Worker reductions will no longer apply to warehousing, postal and distribution centres, supermarket and food distribution.

Wholesale businesses which could not previously open can open with 67 per cent of normal daily staffing.

Workforce capacity will increase to 80 per cent for meat and seafood processing and 90 per cent for poultry processing.

RELIGIOUS GATHERINGS: Five people plus one faith leader may gather outdoors for religious ceremonies.

WEDDINGS: Allowed with up to five attendees, including the couple, a celebrant and two witnesses.

OUTDOOR EXERCISE: Outdoor exercise without accessing a facility is allowed within 5km of your home and the two hour time limit applies. Permitted workers may also exercise within five kilometres of their workplace.

Outdoor pools reopen.

No change for golf, bowling or tennis clubs.

REAL ESTATE: Residential inspections allowed subject to conditions.

GARDENING/LANDSCAPING: Workers with an ABN added to permitted worker list from September 28.

TERMINALLY ILL GATHERINGS: Limit of 10 people or a household, subject to approval by the Chief Health Officer and other conditions.