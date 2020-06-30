Premier launches formal inquiry into Victoria’s hotel quarantine problem

Daniel Andrews has announced a formal investigation into Victoria’s hotel quarantine process, which has emerged as a “significant” contributor to the state’s spike in COVID-19 numbers.

In alarming news, the Premier said staff members working at quarantine facilities had been flouting “well known and well understood” rules.

“That is unacceptable to me,” Daniel Andrews said.

He said those breaches have led to staff members taking the virus back to some suburbs in Melbourne’s north west.

As a result, a former judge will lead a formal inquiry in those infection control breaches.

The Premier has also requested all flights with returned travellers now arrive in other states.

