3AW
Victoria’s home gathering rule to be relaxed tomorrow, red zones downgraded

3 hours ago
3AW News
Victoria’s home gathering limits are set to be relaxed.

From 11.59pm tonight, the 15 person visitor limit in homes will move to 30 people.

Announcing the change, Premier Daniel Andrews thanked Victorians for their cooperation.

“Having found no additional cases for 16 days in the Victorian community, that’s what gives us confidence that we can make these changes,” he said.

From 6pm tonight, a slew of travel restrictions will also be eased.

All but one of the Sydney local government areas which are ‘red zones’ will become orange, allowing Victorians stranded in Sydney to come home. Cumberland will remain a red zone.

Greater Brisbane and regional NSW, with the exception of Wollongong and the Blue Mountains, will move from orange zones to green zones.

All arrivals into Victoria from orange zones must get a permit, have a COVID-19 test within 72 hours and self-isolate while awaiting their results.

Arrivals from green zones need a permit, but do not need a COVID-19 test.

News
