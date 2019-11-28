Premier reveals school story that sparked mental health royal commission

The Victorian Premier says there’s a mental health “crisis” in the state and has promised to act on all of the royal commission recommendations handed down on Thursday.

The commission found the system was “failing” and all the evidence the commission had heard had reinforced that fact.

The government will now look at ways to fund the mental health system into the future, which would cost a billion dollars a year.

But Daniel Andrews said when he found out kids at his own children’s school had taken their lives, it sparked him into action.

“When my kids brought home notes in their bags about kids at their school that had taken their lives last year, for me, that was the last straw,” he said.

