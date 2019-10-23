Pre-school kids lobby to fly Aboriginal flag on Harbour Bridge

Children as young as three have helped chase signatures before lobbying the government to fly the Aboriginal flag permanently on the Sydney Harbour Bridge.

But Australia’s leading child psychologist says it’s “totally unacceptable”.

The pre-school students at Kelly’s Place Children’s Centre in Crows Nest collected 10,000 signatures and recently presented the petition during an excursion to NSW Parliament last month.

Cheree Toka helped the children gather the signatures and defended the petition on 3AW Mornings.

“I think it’s a good idea to start at such a young age and it’s teaching children to combat racism,” she said.

Dr Michael Carr-Gregg told Neil Mitchell there was no way the young children had any concept of what they were doing, saying the average three-year-old had a vocabulary of 200 words.

“Can’t we just let children be children?” he asked.

