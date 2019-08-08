Pressure grows on aviation industry from climate activists

There is growing pressure on the aviation industry as climate activists “flight shame” people for choosing to travel by air.

So much so, the French government announced an ‘eco-tax’ on all flights leaving French airports.

But will flying by air soon become a thing of the past?

“I don’t think it will become a thing of the past, but I think it will have to change quite a bit,” Emeritus Professor Will Steffen, from the Australian National University and Councillor at the Climate Council, told Tom Elliott.

