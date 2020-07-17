Pressure grows on health care system as more staff test positive to COVID-19
The medical industry says it’s logical to think there’ll be more stress on Victoria’s health care system if more workers continue to test positive to COVID-19.
Some 150 workers have been infected with the coronavirus, leading to concerns about possible clusters.
Colleagues have also been required to self-isolate while waiting for test results.
Dr Harry Nespolon, President of the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners, told Tom Elliott the health care system in Victoria already ran to capacity.
So any staff loss hurt.
