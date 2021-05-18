Pressure grows on Victorian government to act on short-term rentals

There’s increasing pressure on Victoria to follow others states and develop a “code of conduct” for short-term accommodation.

It comes amid frustration and concern about out-of-control parties being held at rentals.

Jason rang Neil Mitchell from Rye and said the recent phenomenon had “ruined” the neighbourhood.

“It is up to 100 nights a year,” he said.

There are calls for owners to be held accountable for the behaviour of those renting the property under a “three strikes” system.

Eacham Curry is director of corporate affairs at Stayz Accommodation and told Neil Mitchell it would target consistent offenders.

“We don’t want those kinds of people in the industry because it doesn’t do anything good for our business and it doesn’t do anything good for the reputation of the sector as a whole,” he said.

He said they’d been “in talks” with government about the issue since 2018.

Picture by Getty iStock