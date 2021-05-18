3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Pressure grows on Victorian government..

Pressure grows on Victorian government to act on short-term rentals

43 mins ago
Neil Mitchell
Article image for Pressure grows on Victorian government to act on short-term rentals

There’s increasing pressure on Victoria to follow others states and develop a “code of conduct” for short-term accommodation.

It comes amid frustration and concern about out-of-control parties being held at rentals.

Jason rang Neil Mitchell from Rye and said the recent phenomenon had “ruined” the neighbourhood.

“It is up to 100 nights a year,” he said.

There are calls for owners to be held accountable for the behaviour of those renting the property under a “three strikes” system.

Eacham Curry is director of corporate affairs at Stayz Accommodation and told Neil Mitchell it would target consistent offenders.

“We don’t want those kinds of people in the industry because it doesn’t do anything good for our business and it doesn’t do anything good for the reputation of the sector as a whole,” he said.

He said they’d been “in talks” with government about the issue since 2018.

Press PLAY below to hear him explain what’s behind the hold-up

Picture by Getty iStock

Neil Mitchell
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332