Pressure mounts on government to dump five-kilometre travel limit

Pressure is mounting on the Andrews Government to dump the five kilometre travel limit in COVID-19 restrictions.

Epidemiologist Catherine Bennett says its time to move on from the strategy.

“I think it’s really about keeping your number of close contacts small,” she told Neil Mitchell.

“That way, if anybody has the virus, then it’s constrained.

“I’m not sure the five kilometre rule, itself, adds anything, particularly when we are following these outbreaks right over the full spread of Melbourne.”

