3AW
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Pressure mounts on government to..

Pressure mounts on government to dump five-kilometre travel limit

9 hours ago
Neil Mitchell

Pressure is mounting on the Andrews Government to dump the five kilometre travel limit in COVID-19 restrictions.

Epidemiologist Catherine Bennett says its time to move on from the strategy.

“I think it’s really about keeping your number of close contacts small,” she told Neil Mitchell.

“That way, if anybody has the virus, then it’s constrained.

“I’m not sure the five kilometre rule, itself, adds anything, particularly when we are following these outbreaks right over the full spread of Melbourne.”

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Mornings

Neil Mitchell
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332