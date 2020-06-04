COVID-19 latest: Melbourne primary school closed after prep student tests positive

(Image: Google Maps)

A prep student at a Melbourne primary school is one of the three new cases of COVID-19 recorded in Victoria today.

Newbury Primary School in Cragieburn is closed today and will undergo deep cleaning after a prep student returned a positive test to coronavirus yesterday.

Staff and the families of students who came in close contact with the affected child are now being contacted by the health department.

In a statement to parents, the school said “all students and teachers currently learning and working onsite are advised to remain at home while contact tracing occurs. They must limit movements to home-based activities and not attend public places”.

The other two new cases of COVID-19 are both returned travellers.