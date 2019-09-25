Royal Melbourne Show ride leaves young girl in hospital

A young girl has been hospitalised after being injured on a “high octane” ride at the Royal Melbourne Show on Tuesday.

The primary school student was strapped into ‘The Fury’, a 42 metre high spinning crane-like ride, when she hurt her arm at about 5.30pm.

She was assessed on the site by paramedics and the ride was immediately shut down.

The girl was taken to the Royal Children’s Hospital in a stable condition.

The extent of her injuries is unknown.

Paul Guerra, CEO of the Royal Agricultural Society of Victoria, which runs the show, says the incident is being taken very seriously.

“The ride was stopped immediately and won’t be restarted until we complete an investigation,” he told 3AW’s Darren James.

“Safety is our primary concern out here at the Royal Melbourne Show.

“We look at every ride, every day. Before the rides operate at the Royal Melbourne Show they go through a rigorous test, then WorkSafe come in and sign them off, then every day they are signed off by the ride operator and ourselves before they’re given the green light to go.

“In The Fury’s case, it will not operate again until we’re very, very confident that this will not happen again.”

It’s the first time the ride involved has operated at the show.

Show organisers, the ride operator, WorkSafe and engineers are working to determine exactly what went wrong.

Image: Scott Barbour / Stringer