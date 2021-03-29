3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Prime Minister unveils cabinet reshuffle

9 hours ago
Tom Elliott
Article image for Prime Minister unveils cabinet reshuffle

(Image: Getty/Tracey Nearmy)

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced a cabinet reshuffle amid fierce criticism over the treatment of women in Parliament.

Michaelia Cash will take over from Christian Porter as Attorney-General, while Mr Porter will take on a new portfolio of Industry, Science and Technology.

Linda Reynolds will take over the government services and NDIS portfolio.

Karen Andrews will be elevated to Minister for Home Affairs, while Peter Dutton steps into the Defence portfolio.

Anne Ruston will take on a new portfolio as Minister for Women’s Safety.

The reshuffle is the federal government’s second in three months.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Drive

Tom Elliott
NewsPolitics
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332