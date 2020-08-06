Prime Minister announces extra funding for mental health services

The federal government has announced it’s injecting a further $12 million into Australia’s mental health services to help deal with the psychological damage of COVID-19.

Victorians will also be eligible to get an extra 10 more psychology sessions, subsidised by Medicare, on top of the 10 already available per calendar year.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said there was undoubtedly “incredible pressure” on people right now.

Much of the funding is aimed at young people, who have been heavily impacted by lockdown measures, both socially and economically.

$5 million will be given to HeadSpace, $2.5 million will be given to Lifeline, $2.5 million will be given to Beyond Blue and $2 million will be given to the Kids Helpline.