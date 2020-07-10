Prime Minister announces hotel quarantine review and cap on international flights

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced a nationwide review of hotel quarantine, and a steep cut to the number of international flights arriving in Australia.

Returning travellers will also be charged for hotel quarantine.

The number of inbound international arrivals coming into Australia will be cut by more than half from Monday.

That will mean 4000 fewer people arriving in Australia per week.

Mr Morrison also announced all states and territories will move to charge those in hotel quarantine.

Until now, the two-week mandatory quarantine has been free for Australians returning home from overseas.