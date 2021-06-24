3AW
Prime Minister confirms location of Victoria’s purpose-built quarantine facility

42 mins ago
Neil Mitchell
Victoria’s purpose-built quarantine facility will be built at Mickleham.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison confirmed the site in a letter to Acting Premier James Merlino.

It comes after lengthy speculation about whether the facility would be built at Mickleham or Avalon.

Federal officials were due to look at both sites next week.

A 1000 bed facility will be built, with the centre to initially operate with 500 bed to enable an earlier opening.

“I want to see that all efforts are made to deliver the first stages of the facility by the end of 2021,” Mr Morrison’s letter read.

Press PLAY below for more details 

Neil Mitchell
News
