Prime Minister responds to Michael Slater’s fiery tweets urging him to ‘come and witness dead bodies’

The Prime Minister has responded to fiery tweets from Australian cricketer turned commentator Michael Slater over the ban on Australians returning home from India.

Mr Slater, who had been working in India as a cricket commentator, is understood to have recently fled to the Maldives.

The commentator has been critical of the federal government for failing to bring Australians home from India, where the COVID-19 situation is worsening.

He’s taken to Twitter to challenge the Prime Minister to a debate, and urged him to “take your private jet and come and witness dead bodies on the street”.

Amazing to smoke out the PM on a matter that is a human crisis. The panic, the fear of every Australian in India is real!! How about you take your private jet and come and witness dead bodies on the street! — Michael Slater (@mj_slats) May 5, 2021

Neil Mitchell asked Scott Morrison if he’s considered giving Mr Slater a call.

“To be honest I haven’t thought of giving him a call. I’ve been a bit focused on actually managing the pandemic itself,” he said.

“I understand, though, that he’s upset. I understand that he’s frustrated, I understand many people are.

“But, as Prime Minister, I have to make decisions in Australia’s national interest. I have to make sure we keep Australians safe and that we can bring Australians safely home.

“I understand that Michael disagrees with my decision. I respect that, he’s a fellow Australian and I look forward to him being able to return safely home after having spent the time where’s had to spend (it) in the meantime.”

Mr Morrison is not prepared to say if repatriation flights from India can recommence after May 15.

“I’m not going to commit to that at this point,” he said.

“I’m very confident that after the 15th of May, thereafter, those repatriation flights are going to be able to be restored, but I’m not going to make that announcement until we’ve gone through the evidence, taken the medical advice, and reviewed that.”

Image: Slater – Cameron Spencer / Getty, Morrison – Jenny Evans / Getty