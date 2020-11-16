Prime Minister pops in for a pot and parma at Melbourne pub

RUMOUR CONFIRMED

The Prime Minister was spotted enjoying a few pots and parma at The Malvern Hotel on Monday night.

Scott Morrison was in Melbourne for the first time in February to announce funding for new high-tech vaccine manufacturing hub.

Prime Parma alerted The Rumour File to the news on Tuesday morning, which was later confirmed by Michael Burke, publican and part-owner of the Malvern Hotel.

“We must have done something right – he came back!” he said.

Mr Morrison enjoyed a few beers at the pub during the last election campaign.

Mr Burke said he was at the pub, but not working at the time.

“I was with a retired radio breakfast personality out the back drinking seven ounce beers and complaining about young people,” he said with a laugh.

We wonder who that might be!

