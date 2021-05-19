3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • ‘Hitting their marks’: Prime Minister..

‘Hitting their marks’: Prime Minister says Pfizer vaccines are arriving on schedule

6 hours ago
Ross and Russel
Scott Morrison in a suit in front of two Australian flags

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says the flow of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines into the country is proceeding as expected.

Australia’s vaccine rollout expanded earlier this week to allow adults under 50 with specified underlying health conditions to book in for the Pfizer shot.

It comes after the federal government last month blamed the European Union for delaying the delivery of millions of doses of vaccines.

“Pfizer have been hitting their marks for the supplies of vaccines into Australia,” Mr Morrison told Ross and Russel.

Mr Morrison says the vaccine rollout is tracking as it should.

“Towards the end of the year there will be a big ramp up because that’s when all the supplies come in,” he said.

As of May 18, 3.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered to Australians.

The government’s initial vaccine forecasts suggested four million doses would have been administered by the end of March.

Those targets were abandoned in April when health advice changed, recommending against giving the AstraZeneca jab to under 50s.

Press PLAY below for Ross and Russel’s full interview with the PM

Image: Sam Mooy / Getty

Ross and Russel
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332