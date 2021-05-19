‘Hitting their marks’: Prime Minister says Pfizer vaccines are arriving on schedule

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says the flow of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines into the country is proceeding as expected.

Australia’s vaccine rollout expanded earlier this week to allow adults under 50 with specified underlying health conditions to book in for the Pfizer shot.

It comes after the federal government last month blamed the European Union for delaying the delivery of millions of doses of vaccines.

“Pfizer have been hitting their marks for the supplies of vaccines into Australia,” Mr Morrison told Ross and Russel.

Mr Morrison says the vaccine rollout is tracking as it should.

“Towards the end of the year there will be a big ramp up because that’s when all the supplies come in,” he said.

As of May 18, 3.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered to Australians.

The government’s initial vaccine forecasts suggested four million doses would have been administered by the end of March.

Those targets were abandoned in April when health advice changed, recommending against giving the AstraZeneca jab to under 50s.

