The Prime Minister has told Tom Elliott he doesn’t see the need to give Australians “cash” for getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

The opposition is proposing a $300 dollar payment for everyone who is fully immunised by December 1.

But Scott Morrison said it isn’t needed.

“I am backing Australians in,” he told 3AW Drive.

